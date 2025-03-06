WWE HOFer Scott Steiner Addresses Breadth Of Hulk Hogan's WCW Creative Control

There are only a select few things WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner cares about in this world; his freaks, his peaks, and his hatred for fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. And while "Big Poppa Pump" has calmed down a bit from some of the rhetoric he espoused about Hogan a decade ago, there's still no love lost between the two, and hasn't been dating back to the time the two first worked together in WCW during the Monday Night Wars.

Appearing on a special edition of "Talk is Jericho" that took place on the Jericho Cruise, Steiner told a story about his heel turn at WCW SuperBrawl VIII, one that ultimately led to him achieving singles success as "Big Poppa Pump." At first though, Steiner faced some roadblocks, which he attributes to Hogan and Hogan's famous "creative control," which Steiner claims stretched beyond Hogan's own creative direction.

"As soon as I got turned into a bad guy, my very next match was against Lex Luger," Steiner said. "And I lost, which was so disappointing to me, you know? Because there's always a fear of...when they turn you either babyface or heel that that's one way they can bury you. They say 'Oh s**t. You see? He wasn't any good?'

"But come to find out, that was Hogan's call. Yeah, that m**********r...And the only reason I knew that is because Sting was in the room, and he told me that was his [Hogan's call]. It was like, wait a second. He had creative control, but the creative control wasn't just [for] him. He controlled everything on the [show]."

