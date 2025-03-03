Former WWE Announcer Samantha Irvin Opens Up About Writing Latest Song, 'Make Me'

Samantha Irvin left her position as WWE's lead ring announcer to pursue a career in singing. Now her first single "Make Me," in February and Irvin took time on social media to reflect on the single's journey.

"I wrote 'make me' during the pandemic 5 years ago when all the shows were shut down," Irvin wrote. "I was performing in multiple casts at that time ('Vegas! The Show' at Planet Hollywood & 'Michael Jackson One' Cirque du Soleil plus others), so to go from singing hard 8-10 times a week to not at all was a strange shift. And so my energy was poured into writing music. I've been sitting on dozens of songs, and I would have been perfectly fine just hoarding them for myself... in my own safe little world of self soothing- but this happiness I now feel from finally sharing it and seeing people actually vibe to it... It's a brand new happiness to add to a career of incredible moments. Thank you."

Irvin is currently on hiatus from her wrestling career, as she doesn't feel she's done with it, but was frustrated by the lack of opportunities she was given in WWE. Irvin had been asking about roles like backstage interviewer or anything that might help her show more personality than within the restraints of ring announcing. She left the company in October, and true to her word about wanting a break from the business, did not join her partner, former WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet, in his new home of AEW.