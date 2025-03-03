Former ROH World Champ, TNA Tag Champ Homicide Set To Wrestle Final Match This Month

For over 30 years, "The Notorious 187" Homicide has carved out one of the most impressive resumes in independent wrestling history, becoming a former Ring of Honor World Champion, TNA X-Division and Tag Team Champion along the way. But as the old proverb goes, all good things must come to an end, and so will be the case for Homicide's wrestling career before the month of March is over.

In an Instagram post Monday afternoon, New York based independent promotion Outlaw Wrestling, where Homicide is their current champion, announced that Homicide would be wrestling his final match on Outlaw's March 20 event. The show will take place at the Arlo Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York; it was not revealed at this time who Homicide's final opponent would be.

Homicide would become an integral part of Ring of Honor when the promotion launched in 2002, first appearing on their Glory By Honor event, and continuing to work on and off with the promotion for the next 23 years. His career in ROH peaked in 2006, when he defeated Bryan Danielson to win the ROH World Title, ending Danielson's title reign at 462 days. Homicide would hold it for 56 days before dropping it to Takeshi Morishima.

Shortly after, Homicide became a mainstay in TNA as a member of the original LAX, alongside Konnan and Hernandez. With Hernandez, Homicide would capture the TNA Tag Team Titles and NWA Tag Team Titles twice, along with the X-Division Championship in 2009. As with ROH, Homicide would continue to return to TNA periodically during his career, last appearing for them in 2018. Even till the end, Homicide has continued to work regularly for several independent promotions, including GCW, and the NWA, where he's worked on and off since 2019.