CM Punk Explains How Changes In WWE Culture Affect His Performance On-Screen

It's been nearly 18 months since CM Punk's surprise return to WWE, and it's safe to say that the company changed a lot in the near 10 years that he was gone. Vince McMahon is no longer in charge, the company is arguably the most popular its been since the turn of the millennium, and according to Punk in a recent interview with "Inside The Ropes," the change in the backstage culture has greatly benefited him and various other members of the WWE roster when it comes to their in-ring performances.

"I just think you know the company has done, like, a complete 180, you know? Like, the culture backstage is completely different now and it seems like people are less likely to walk on eggshells and a lot of people are just friendlier and enjoying themselves, you know? I don't feel like my guard needs to be up all the time; it's different and I am enjoying it and I think that comes across on the screen, you know?"

Punk has been known to have his frustrations when it comes to the backstage environment at wrestling shows, with the former WWE Champion having numerous problems during his first run in the company, and the entire second year of his run in AEW being surrounded by controversy due to various backstage altercations. Many of the veterans who worked for WWE under Vince McMahon's regime experienced a hostile environment backstage, to the point where current WWE Superstar Carlito called the culture within the company in 2025 "boring" in comparison. However, he did say that being a little bit boring was certainly needed as the backstage culture had, as Carlito said, gotten out of control.

