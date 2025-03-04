Steph De Lander Wants To See Former WWE Star In TNA

TNA Wrestling's Steph De Lander is interested in teaming up with her compatriot and former WWE star Indi Hartwell, and teased a potential partnership in TNA.

The Australian duo of Hartwell and De Lander rose up the ranks in their home country together before reuniting in "WWE NXT" a few years later. Hartwell was released by WWE last November, but she has yet to sign with any promotion, which has led to De Lander suggesting the possibility of the two teaming together in TNA.

"I do know that we have tagged together multiple times in the past in Australia and in WWE. So, I think, you know, she's now a free agent, and TNA is always looking at new talent, and, you know, I want to win a championship in TNA, and she wants to as well. The Knockouts Tag Team Championships have been with Dani Luna and Jody Threat for far too long. So, I don't know ... if Indi wanted to come here, I'm sure there's a place for her, and I'm sure we could pick back up where we left off and, do, you know, be Australia's Hottest Commodities again. Yeah, so stay tuned on that," said De Lander on the "Gabby AF" podcast.

Hartwell and De Lander wrestled together and against each other in Australia as well as in "NXT." In fact, De Lander's last match in WWE — when she went under the ring name Persia Pirotta — was against Hartwell back in March 2022. De Lander, the current TNA Digital Media Champion, has yet to win the aforementioned Knockouts Tag Team titles, and has never won a major tag team title, while Hartwell has previously held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship on one occasion.