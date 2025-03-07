Eric Bischoff Shares Experience From WWE's Performance Center

The WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida has traditionally been the home for up-and-coming talent to train before making a splash in "WWE NXT" or the main roster. This year, the company introduced programs such "WWE LFG" and "WWE Evolve," which showcases a new batch of wrestlers that actively train in the PC, learn from their mentors, and strive to earn a WWE contract. Somebody who has been beyond impressed with the Performance Center is WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff, who recently credited the company for their high level recruitment.

"They're recruiting blue chip, division one, gymnastic athletes. Women's volleyball athletes, obviously amateur wrestlers, gymnasts, all of the above. They're recruiting top level athletes who they recognize as having personalities that perhaps could be molded and they're training them in a very sophisticated way." Bischoff said on "Developmentally Speaking."

Bischoff then reflected on his first experience walking into the Performance Center, explaining he was surprised to hear WWE producer Jeremy Borash reveal how quickly the young talent had developed.

"I was so impressed, I said Jeremy man how long have you been training this crew? He said this class has been here about two weeks, I said what? ... if that's any indication of what that talent is capable of, learning based on how they're being trained and taught, I think we're going to be seeing a lot of great talent coming out of the Performance Center."

Bischoff also stated that his heart would initially say yes if asked to work within WWE's developmental system, but couldn't see himself being employed there at this stage of his life, especially if he needed to move to Florida.

