Booker T Opens Up About WWE LFG Debut

"WWE LFG" premiered this past Sunday night on A&E, launching a show that WWE hopes will bring a slightly different spin on the old "Tough Enough" formula. To that end, WWE has called upon notable names to serve as coaches, including Mickie James, Booker T, Bully Ray, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker.

On the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker discussed "LFG's" first episode, revealing the unique way he watched the show.

"The thing is...I had gotten a sneak preview before and I decided not to watch," Booker said. "I wanted to see it for the first time just like everybody else, just to get the feeling, because I didn't want to be...I wanted this to be good. And I swear man, it exceeded all my expectations. I swear to God.

"It was put together really, really well, as far as making you want to dive in and stay tuned, and keep watching, and to see what's going to happen next. Lot of cliffhangers man, the cliffhangers were really, really cool throughout the hour and a half...So man, it was refreshing...refreshing to see. Can't wait to see the next episode."

While he played coy on what's to come, Booker wasn't shy about trying to prove he was a better coach than his fellow WWE legends. He also admitted he has an advantage, given his experience running Reality of Wrestling, and that he had questions about how some of his less experienced coaches, like Undertaker, would do.

"Some people are great in the ring at what they do, but as far as coaching and teaching, sometimes it's really, really hard for the greats to be able to go out and do that," Booker said. "So I'm wondering...to see how well exactly the Undertaker does in this as well."

