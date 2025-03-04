Seth Rollins Says WWE Raw Cage Match With CM Punk 'Will Be A Sight To Behold'

For years, Seth Rollins suppressed his frustrations with former WWE Champion CM Punk, who previously left WWE in 2014. Upon Punk's surprising return to the company in November 2023, however, those issues boiled over into a vibrant outburst, and later, a series of brawls and bouts with "The Second City Saint." The most recent confrontation between Punk and Rollins took place on this week's episode of "WWE Raw," with the physicality escalating so much that General Manager Adam Pearce called for them to compete in a steel cage match next week at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

According to Rollins, he has reached his breaking point with Punk. Looking ahead, though, he's choosing to focus on his positives, such as the possibility of squandering Punk's return to the WrestleMania stage.

"Let's fire up because next week, in The Garden, it's Seth 'Freakin' Rollins against CM Punk inside of a steel cage live on Netflix in front of the world, in the world's most famous arena. You literally cannot write a better ending to this story," Rollins said on the "Raw Recap." "I'm so excited that Adam Pearce finally decided to do the right thing, and when I get my hands on [Punk], it will be a sight to behold."

Along with Punk vs. Rollins, the March 10 episode of "Raw" will feature a tornado tag team match pitting the LWO's Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. Additionally, "Main Event" Jey Uso will take on former WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller in singles action.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Raw Recap" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.