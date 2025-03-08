Jakara Jackson Explains Lessons Learned In WWE NXT

While her own career is still in its early stages, "WWE NXT" star Jakara Jackson is fortunate to share a locker room with a number of in-ring veterans willing to pass on their knowledge to her. Appearing on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Jackson revealed a key lesson she learned during one of her outings on WWE's main roster.

"I think the biggest piece of advice that I have received is just to find that sweet balance," Jackson said. "Because as wonderful and great as being on the main roster is, it's go time. You want to mentally, physically, even spiritually be balanced with everything because there's no stop. We [work] 365 [days a year], baby. We ain't stopping. There's no break, so just staying balanced and just keeping your head on straight is probably the biggest piece of advice. I feel like that falls into a lot of other categories in life. I think that one's what stuck with me the most."

Elsewhere, Jackson continues to learn from Shawn Michaels, the head booker of the "NXT" brand. Michaels' wrestling experience extends all the way back to the early 1980s, when he began his respective training with the legendary luchador Jose Lothario. In today's landscape, Jackson noted that Michaels has been especially helpful in directing WWE talents on how to present themselves, both on television and in front of a live event audience. In general, though, Jackson finds her ears perking up whenever the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative speaks to her.

