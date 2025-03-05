Kelly Kincaid Returns To WWE NXT Following Birth Of Daughter

"WWE NXT" backstage interviewer Kelly Kincaid made her return to the show on Tuesday in a backstage segment with The D'Angelo Family, her first appearance on the show since the birth of her first child last year. Kincaid gave birth to a daughter, named Poppy Faye Hawley, with partner, Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince, in September. Kincaid and Prince shared the first photo of their daughter on Instagram on September 21.

Kincaid shared a photo backstage on her account with the caption, "I'm not like a regular mom. I'm a cool mom. (We're so back)," quoting "Mean Girls" alongside the hashtag "NXT." She was flooded with comments from "NXT" stars like Karmen Petrovic, Arianna Grace, and Tatum Paxley, all welcoming her back.

Kincaid interviewed Tony D'Angelo before his North American Championship match against Shawn Spears. D'Angelo addressed a prior back injury and how the rest of his family, including Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, were concerned for him, but he was ready to take care of business against the new family Spears had assembled. The D'Angelo Family was betrayed by Izzi Dame, who joined Spears after "The Don" defeated Ridge Holland in a cage match in February.