WWE Couple Kelly Kincaid And Elton Prince Welcome Their First Child

Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and "WWE NXT" interviewer Kelly Kincaid welcomed their first child into the world this past weekend.

According to a joint post from Kincaid and Prince on Instagram, Poppy Faye Hawley was born on September 20. The couple was congratulated by a cavalcade of wrestling personalities including form NXT UK Tag Champion Mark Andrews, Nikkita Lyons, Killer Kelly, ROH's Ian Riccaboni, WWE referee and producer Jason Ayers, and more.

The birth occurred the same weekend that Prince's tag partner Kit Wilson married "NXT" wrestler Stevie Turner at the Valley of Fire, just northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada, making it a memorable start to fall for both of the former tag team champions.

Originally a wrestler and interviewer for ROH, Kincaid is now the lead backstage interviewer for "WWE NXT" on Tuesdays, while Prince and Wilson have been on the "WWE SmackDown" brand since they were drafted in 2023. Initially an "NXT UK" act, the team won the British brand's Tag Team Championships before the European NXT counterpart was shuttered. They then went on to great success in "NXT," winning the Tag Titles twice during their tenure and facing famous teams like The New Day.

On the main roster, Pretty Deadly has tangled with the likes of The OC and even The Usos before the Bloodline members went their own way. While the duo has yet to win main roster gold, they came close to challenging for the titles, competing in a tournament last month, though they were eliminated by former WWE Tag Team Champions DIY before Street Profits picked up the final victory.