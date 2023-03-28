Xavier Woods Says The New Day Went To WWE NXT Specifically For Pretty Deadly

The New Day has had plenty of highs in WWE, which includes 12 tag team championship reigns as well as WWE's third-ever Triple Crown Tag Team Champions.

The second achievement came about last December at "WWE NXT" Deadline when Woods and Kingston knocked off Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) to become "NXT" Tag Team Champions. While Shawn Michaels requested New Day to come down to "NXT" to begin with, they were looking forward to working with the duo anyway.

In an interview with "Catch Club," Woods spoke about what he believes makes Wilson and Prince so special. "Pretty Deadly, easily, easily. That's the reason we wanted to go down there in the first place," he stated in response to which current "NXT" talent he cannot wait to see on the main roster. "I've had my eye on them since they were over in the UK."

While Pretty Deadly declared earlier this week that The New Day "ruined our lives" with their arrival in "NXT," Woods and Kingston managed to mix it up with them on more than one occasion. Their tag title run on the developmental brand lasted just shy of two months.

Woods is looking forward to what the future holds for Pretty Deadly. "They're super talented. They understand what they want to be, and that's one of the hardest things I think to figure out in wrestling," he added. "Those are two guys that I think are going to be, in time, obviously, incredible. They're already so good right now. They can't get on the main roster fast enough."

In January, Wilson and Prince worked live events as part of the main roster for the first time ever.

