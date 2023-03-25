Pretty Deadly Says New Day Ruined Their Lives In WWE NXT, Call Kofi Kingston Injury 'Karma'

The New Day took a trip down to "WWE NXT" in late 2022 and defeated Pretty Deadly for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship at Deadline, adding to its impressive championship legacy. Pretty Deadly and New Day battled at live events over the following couple of months, with Kofi Kingston taking on Pretty Deadly members Kit Wilson and Elton Prince in singles action. The teams also squared off in a four-way tag match at Vengeance Day, which saw Gallus defeat New Day for the title.

While New Day's "NXT" run was short-lived, it managed to halt Pretty Deadly's reign, which Wilson and Prince discussed in an interview with Jim Varsallone on YouTube.

"Technically, it's an honor to be in the ring with them; technically, we grew up watching them; technically, they are inspirations and role models in the tag team division," Wilson said. "However, The New Day came to 'NXT' when they shouldn't have, uninvited, and ruined our lives." Prince continued, saying that New Day took away more than just the title: "Took our joy away, they took our purpose away. ... What hurts most is they know what they've done."

Since feuding with Pretty Deadly, New Day has not had the best luck, as Kingston botched his Royal Rumble spot for the second year in a row and suffered an ankle injury during a scuffle on a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" that will require surgery. Wilson, not breaking character, expressed no sympathy for Kingston. "I'll say this, maybe Kofi, recently, I don't want to say it, but it's karma," Wilson said.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Varsallone with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.