Cora Jade Suffers Injury, Ending WWE NXT Match

Ahead of her Knockouts Championship against Masha Slamovich at TNA Sacrifice, Cora Jade took on former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace on Tuesday's episode of "NXT." Unfortunately, this match came to an abrupt end after Jade suffered an apparent injury.

With Slamovich looking on from the crowd, Grace came out strong with a shoulder tackle against Jade. Jade quickly fought back with a series of knee strikes, then grounded Grace with a dropkick. When Grace later backed her up into the corner, however, the referee signaled an "X," prompting WWE's medical team to check on the seemingly injured Jade. After consulting with the team, the referee ultimately called for the match to conclude, with Grace being named the winner via referee stoppage.

WWE's commentary team noted that an injury might have occurred when Jade slipped on the bottom rope, though WWE has yet to confirm that. As of now, there is also no word on the extent of Jade's injury, nor if she will still be able to challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship at Sacrifice on March 14.

Jade returned to television last October by helping Roxanne Perez defeat Giulia and retain the NXT Women's Championship on the CW Network debut of "NXT." Prior to that, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion had been out of action since January 2024, when she sustained a torn ACL during an "NXT" live event match against Lyra Valkyria. Since coming back, Jade has worn a brace on the affected knee while wrestling.