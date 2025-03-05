Shawn Spears Wins WWE NXT NA Title In Hard-Fought Battle

Shawn Spears scored one of his biggest victories yet on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday when he defeated Tony D'Angelo to win the North American Championship. Spears had carefully selected members of his own family over recent months, including Izzi Dame, who betrayed "The Don," and had them ringside to even the numbers against the D'Angelo Family.

The pair battled back-and-forth, with D'Angelo hitting a big spear on Spears, but the challenger was able to get D'Angelo into a sharp shooter. D'Angelo hit a Forget About It, but Dame got Spears' foot on the rope, causing both families to start brawling. Spears sent Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo into D'Angelo, taking D'Angelo out on the outside.

Back in the ring, Spears hit a C4, but D'Angelo kicked out. Spears got him up again and D'Angelo fought out of the move, but his back gave out before he was able to counter, and Spears pinned him for the victory. He celebrated with Dame, Brooks Jensen, and Niko Vance, and Lorenzo, Adriana Rizzo, and Luca Crusifino helped D'Angelo.