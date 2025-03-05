Bully Ray Shares Concern About WWE's Cody Rhodes Facing Heels The Rock & John Cena

WWE legend Bully Ray has pointed out one issue that Cody Rhodes could have to face in WWE as a babyface following his feud with The Rock and John Cena.

Rhodes is regarded as one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE in recent history, ever since he returned to WWE in 2022. On "Busted Open," panelist Dave LaGreca stated that Rhodes going up against heels of the magnitude of The Rock and Cena would help him get to the next level as a babyface in WWE. Ray argued that while it would help "The American Nightmare" progress, he wonders if there are others who could fill the gap after Rhodes is done with both of them.

"Here's the issue, heel Rock and heel Cena are so next level that when heel Rock and heel Cena are no longer around, who's the next heel for Cody?" Ray began. "And that is a concern because, look, everybody that Cody worked with after The Rock at 'Mania, they all did a good job, and Cody has had a good run as champion — I'll even go as far as to say 'great.' His heels have done a great job; Cody has done a great job as a champion, but it's not going to be at the same level as Rock and Cena, and Rock and Cena are going to be gone one day. So, we have to get somebody — 1, 2, 3 people up to that level."

Ever since he defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 last year, Rhodes faced off against heels like former WWE world champions AJ Styles and Kevin Owens, and former WWE United States Champion and YouTube Logan Paul, while also feuding with the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa. Rhodes' next big match will be at WrestleMania 41, where he will face 16-time world champion John Cena.