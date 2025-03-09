Summer Rae Looks Back On Bad Wrestling Fan Behavior

Just like movie stars and TV personalities face their fair share of awkward fan interactions, professional wrestlers are no exception. Wrestling fans often develop a real connection to the performers that they watch on a weekly basis, and despite many audience members not having any bad intentions, sometimes their requests are somewhat irregular. In a recent appearance on "Dr. Beau Hightower's" YouTube channel, Former WWE star Summer Rae, also known as Danielle Moinet, provided insight on some of the inquires she's personally received from fans throughout her career.

"Probably to step on someone like at signings, which you pay me, I'll do it for the right price ... people want to buy everything, like they want to buy panty hose and you can fill in the blanks." Rae said. "There's a lot of foot stuff, which I don't knock it but I don't sell it either."

Rae continued to explain that stalkers were often a significant issue during her time in the WWE, but felt that she was never a target, unlike some of her colleagues.

"Luckily I'm good with stalkers but I know some of the girls like AJ [Lee] and Paige, where maybe they seemed more relatable ... our fans they're like, 'oh I could date her,' I think with me they're like, 'that B-I-T-C-H.'"

Unfortunately, many professional wrestlers have still dealt with stalkers in recent years, with former WWE star Sonya Deville having her house broken into by Philip A. Thomas in 2020, who attempted to kidnap her. Luckily, Thomas was arrested on several charges including, aggravated stalking, armed burglary of dwelling, criminal mischief, and armed kidnapping.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Dr. Beau Hightower" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.