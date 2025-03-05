Former AEW Champion MJF Boasts About Contract And Ratings Success

After an explosive outburst on-screen back in 2022, MJF disappeared from television only to reemerge months later and catapult himself into the main event, capturing the AEW World Championship at the end. Around this time, Friedman signed a new deal with AEW to become one of the highest paid stars on the roster, but according to him, during an interview with "Sports Illustrated," the money he's making is far more than anyone realizes.

According to MJF, the reports about his new deal are "a little on the light side." He also said that the length of his deal is nobody's business. "But what I will tell you is the amount of money that I get by the time it is over far surpasses 1$5 million," MJF claimed. "I am making top guy money, whether it be in an All Elite wrestling contract or WWE contract – I will say this: I am 28 years old, every single top act in professional wrestling besides me is either in their late 30s, late 40s, or early 50s."

MJF then claimed that AEW ended up paying him top dollar because he's a generational talent, and claimed that both Tony Khan and WWE lost the bidding war to him. "Because I am making an absurd amount of money, by the time the contract is up I will still be absurdly young, and then I will be able, once again, to make an absurd amount of money in the next bidding war, and you know who's going to win again? Me."