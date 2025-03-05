Tony Khan Announces Kazuchika Okada AEW Continental Title Defense For Revolution PPV

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada is set to defend his gold at AEW Revolution on Sunday against The Hounds of Hell's Brody King after the pair have clashed backstage in recent weeks. AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday.

"After a series of altercations, Kazuchika Okada will defend the AEW Continental Title vs. Brody King at Revolution THIS SUNDAY!" Khan posted, alongside a reminder for fans to tune in to "Dynamite."

"The Rainmaker" initially didn't have a bout scheduled for the Revolution card, but he angered King backstage during "AEW Collision" on Saturday when he waltzed through a promo from King and Julia Hart, and attacked King later on in the night. Okada last defended his title at "AEW Grand Slam: Australia against King's tag team partner Buddy Matthews.

Also announced for "Dynamite" is a tag team match pitting Ricochet and Okada against King and Swerve Strickland ahead of Ricochet and Strickland facing off at Revolution in a number one contender's match for the AEW World Championship. Other title matches at Revolution include a "Hollywood Ending" falls count anywhere match for the AEW Women's World Championship where Toni Storm will defend against Mariah May, the Hurt Syndicate defending the AEW tag team titles against The Outrunners, Jon Moxley putting the AEW World Championship on the line against Cope, and more.