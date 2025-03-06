AEW Dynamite 3/5/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's been quite a while since I had anything nice to say about the Death Riders, but on a show that really didn't have much else going on, the match between Cope and Wheeler Yuta and everything that followed really stood out for the character work at play. It was good to see Yuta act with agency for the first time in a long time — not just after the match, when he rejected Moxley, but earlier when he kept pace with Cope in the ring, keeping the contest competitive and earning Cope's respect.

Still, we've seen young AEW stars put up a good fight against older AEW stars, thus winning their respect, a million times before. Hell, we've seen it before with Wheeler Yuta — that's literally how he first became associated with Jon Moxley. But this was more than just a mirror image; this was Cope taking out the last of the Death Riders surrounding Moxley, not with physical violence this time, but with psychological warfare. Cope and Yuta didn't just happen to wrestle a technical match that allowed Yuta to show off his skills. Cope began the match by deliberately turning it into a technical match, playing to Yuta's strengths directly, while the confused announcers wondered why he wasn't coming out with haymakers. In doing so, he turned it into something that always ends the same way — a competitive AEW TV match between a young homegrown star and an ex-WWE veteran. Which is to say, Cope won, but Yuta earned his respect. To cap off his manipulation, Cope called for a microphone, shook Yuta's hand, and said "this is what respect feels like." And after Cope walked away, the inevitable happened, as Moxley came down to confront Yuta about the interaction, and Yuta responded by deserting him, having been reminded of the difference between a mentor and a bully.

I don't expect to love this twist in the narrative very long. In all likelihood, what we saw on Wednesday was setting up a swerve and Yuta will cost Cope the title match against Moxley at Revolution, and even if he doesn't, a heel-turning Jay White probably will. But it would go a long way toward salvaging the Death Riders storyline if AEW just ended it on Sunday, with Cope beating Moxley because Moxley ultimately wasn't the man he said he was, as demonstrated by his treatment of Yuta. His promo following the match was almost pathetic, the AEW World Champion practically begging to be put out of his misery by someone who can match him in both the brutality and the mind games. It wouldn't make the story great, but it would make it mean something.

I don't know, just a thought, it doesn't matter. Jay White is totally turning, y'all.

Written by Miles Schneiderman