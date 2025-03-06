Bully Ray Wants To See More Of What He Got From Most Recent WWE Raw

This past Monday in the main event of "WWE Raw," IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new Women's World Champion, and will now challenge the winner of the 2025 Elimination Chamber, Bianca Belair, at WrestleMania 41. SKY's victory came as a shock to the wrestling world, as many expected Ripley to retain the title with WrestleMania over a month away, and her reign just beginning this past January. That said, somebody who adored the surprising ending to "Raw" was "WWE LFG" coach Bully Ray Dudley, who shared his love for the spontaneity of the title change on "Busted Open Radio."

"I loved what they did last night at the end of the show. You have heard me talk about things like this for a while now. I'm very much an 'any given Sunday' kind of guy when it comes to wins and losses in pro wrestling. Anything can happen on any given night and I don't think we get enough of that 'anything can happen,' but boy oh boy last night. I'm not even going to say it's a step in the right direction, it's a step, I don't know if that's a good direction their heading in ... never saw it coming, never knew it was going to happen, and it happens and the whole place blew, and the way they got there, they did a great job of it. Hats off to all the ladies."

Bully Ray also praised WWE referee Jessika Carr, who he believes deserves recognition for doing an excellent job officiating the matchup. He also feels that WWE needs to incorporate more unpredictability into their weekly programming going forward.

