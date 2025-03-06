Sonya Deville On Dynamic With Former WWE Teammates From Pure Fusion Collective

Last summer, Sonya Deville formed the Pure Fusion Collective alongside Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, where they vowed to disrupt the "WWE Raw" women's division and dominate their competition. However, after seven months of working as a faction together, Deville was released from WWE in a round of talent cuts that were made in February. Since Deville's departure from the company, both Stark and Baszler haven't been seen much on WWE television, but despite their absence, "The Pride Fighter" still believes in her former faction mates. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Deville outlined the talents of both Stark and Baszler and reflected on her time working with the group.

"So it's funny cause before PFC, I wasn't close with either of them particularly. Not for any reason, we just didn't talk much and Zoey was newer to the locker room and I had been away with my ACL. So I didn't see her much but we became so close and it was a really cool dynamic." Deville said. "Shayna's like the cool vet ... MMA for so long and then WWE obviously, and she was cool, calm, collected, everything's fine. Zoey's like the feisty, hungry, wants to do everything now, now, now and then I was the middle ground that would be the mediator amongst this all a lot of the time ... we did everything, every week together, so I miss them, but I think they're both going to soar. I think they both have so much to offer."

Deville also feels that Baszler is a one of one performer, and that her in-ring ability is unparalleled due to her unique style, while also reiterating that Stark is a freak athlete.

