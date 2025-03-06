Dave Meltzer Addresses Reports Former WWE Head Vince McMahon Is 'Back In The Game'

WWE's parent company TKO Holdings Group made some non-wrestling waves yesterday, when it was officially announced the company was partnering with Saudi Arabia company Sela, and Saudi Chairman of General Entertainment Authority Turki Alalshikh to form a new, not yet named boxing promotion. While both UFC and WWE Presidents Dana White and Nick Khan are heavily expected to be involved, not much else is known, which thus made it interesting to some when Alalshikh recently made glowing comments about disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, referring to him as one of the greatest promoters ever.

On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer discussed those comments by Alalshikh. And while it hasn't led to anything yet, Meltzer did point out that the comments have people talking, and wondering if McMahon could be involved in this boxing venture.

"I've seen speculation already about Vince McMahon being back in the game," Meltzer said. "I don't know. I mean...Vince does want to promote outside entertainment. Not professional wrestling, cause he knows he can't go against WWE...I don't know, entertainment, maybe boxing. Maybe they'll get Vince into the boxing thing. That way it's not the wrestling [thing]. I don't know.

"It's going to be interesting. He's [Turki] the one guy, I mean, Vince and him have a very good relationship. He's the one...Vince is the one that got UFC involved, and TKO involved in this thing before he got booted out. Vince was the conduit who brought, essentially brought Dana White and Turki together. And, you know, Nick Khan and everyone. So there you go. I mean he's...not part of this now, but he's the key guy in the background of bringing these guys together."

