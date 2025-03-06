Daria Berenato, FKA Sonya Deville, Was Dying To Get In The Ring With This WWE Star

What could've been is a familiar state of mind for many navigating their web of past experiences, such as missed opportunities, and their imagined outcomes. The "one that got away" or the "rejected job offer" can live rent free in one's head for years. For a wrestler like Daria Berenato, known by many as Sonya Deville, this mentality takes on the form of what matches or storylines she would've liked to have been a part of during her time in WWE.

Berenato is still reeling from the news that WWE will not be signing her to a new deal. In an interview on "Busted Open Radio," Berenato reminisced on the things left on the table during her run in the promotion, including who she most wanted to face off with in the ring.

"Rhea probably. We've like, touched in a tag match with Becky [Lynch], like five years ago, four years ago. Yeah but I think, just from a dynamic perspective, I think we had cool characters that would've meshed well in the ring, and she's just incredibly talented," Berenato said. "Asuka and me had great chemistry, not a lot of it was televised. We had a lot of good live event matches, so I always wanted a run with Asuka."

The Jersey-born performer continues to talk about the state of the industry and the sheer optimism felt inside the women's locker room.

"It's never been hotter. There's so much room for opportunity, and I think that's something I've been feeling in the locker room lately before I got released, like the morale is so much better because there are options. Before, it was feast or famine ... But now, it's looking optimistic."

Berenato's interview would also capture comments about the dynamic she had with her PFC cohorts Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.

