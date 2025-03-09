Former WWE Star Daria Berenato Explains Origin Of Sonya Deville Nom De Guerre

Daria Berenato, formally known as Sonya Deville in WWE, was released from the company this past February during a round of talent cuts. Berenato had been working alongside Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark as part of the Pure Fusion Collective on "WWE Raw," but was notified that the promotion would not be renewing her contract, while her teammates remained with the company. "The Pride Fighter" debuted in "WWE NXT" in 2015, and would wrestle under her real name for two years before being given the title Sonya Deville ahead of getting called up to the main roster. However, Berenato recently revealed in an interview with "Busted Open Radio," that WWE initially suggested a name for her based off a NHL hockey team.

""They originally wanted to name me 'NJ Deville,' after the New Jersey Devil, because when I was fighting MMA, my fight name was 'The Jersey Devil.' And I looked at it on the piece of paper and I was like, I love New Jersey but I don't know if I want my first name to be New Jersey. So Hunter was like, 'well come up with a different first name then,' and so I picked Sonya, cause Sonya Blade, Mortal Kombat."

Despite being shocked that she was departing from WWE, Berenato has expressed that she has no animosity towards the company and is grateful for the opportunity to work in the wrestling industry, calling it "the greatest 10 years" of her life.

