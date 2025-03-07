AEW's Will Ospreay: Critics Would Be 'W***ing Into F***ing Tissues' If I Was In WWE

AEW star Will Ospreay is no stranger to performing high-risk maneuvers in the ring, with his most of his wrestling career being built on his hard hitting style and his outstanding aerial ability. That said, Ospreay has faced his fair share of injuries throughout his career due to his explosive nature in the ring, and in a recent interview on "Insight," he revealed what advice former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho provided that changed his approach to professional wrestling.

"I'd done something stupid, like I f***ed my neck up back in 2018. I've never been the same since then." Ospreay said. "Jericho got on the phone to me and was just like, 'hey look, please don't die. You got to look after yourself, like think of your moms, you don't need to be doing that type of stuff all the time,' and that hit and I appreciated it."

Ospreay also addressed the criticism directed at both AEW and himself for the high-risk in-ring style they showcase on a weekly basis, explaining that pundits would react differently if he performed the same moves in WWE.

"If I'd have gone there [WWE], they'd be f***ing w***ing into f***ing tissues over me ... we're the second most profitable wrestling company of all time, that's not talked about enough and everyone wants to like dig on it and I get it, there's things that we could generally improve on, and I think it's fair to listen to some criticism. But for me, I don't lose sleep over anyone trying to tell me how to wrestle."

Ospreay also needed to learn how to react to criticism on social media, sharing that he's tried to own up to his mistakes, and remains focused on combating outside noise by working at his craft.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.