AEW's Will Ospreay Discusses What Felt Different About His Match With Bryan Danielson

With his high-flying style and proven five-star match track record, Will Ospreay frequently attracts lively chants from the audiences watching his in-ring performances. At the 2024 AEW Dynasty event, Ospreay's in-ring reputation proved to be so good that the St. Louis crowd exclaimed "holy s***" toward him and his opponent, Bryan Danielson, before the two even locked up. During a recent appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Ospreay opened up about the different emotions he felt in that moment, including one of validation.

"We're standing in there looking at one another, he's got this big smile on his face. I just couldn't help but look around just being like 'Man, there's 7,000 people in here.' I thought for the life of me I would have been just a kid in Japan for the rest of my life. I thought that was going to be me, and then just to stand there and look at him and just be like 'Oh my God, here it is,'" Ospreay recalled.

"I said 'Sir, this is going to be a pleasure,' and then we backed up and the bell rang. I was just like 'Let's go.' I felt like I finally did it. When Brian and Kenny stood in the ring, the bell rang and the place stood up, I always wanted to be one of those guys. At that moment I was like, 'Oh s***, I finally did it. I'm one of those guys now.'"

In addition to their opening expletive, the Dynasty crowd further showered Ospreay and Danielson with chants of "fight forever," "this is wrestling," and "we're not worthy." Ultimately, Ospreay defeated "The American Dragon" with a Hidden Blade after 32 minutes of action. In the process, however, Danielson sustained another neck injury while attempting a Frankensteiner. While Ospreay stuck the landing on his feet, Danielson fell head-first.

