AEW's Will Ospreay Reacts To His Matches Getting 5-Star Ratings

Over the last few years, NJPW and future AEW star Will Ospreay has become one of the most acclaimed wrestlers when it comes to in-ring performances. As a result, Ospreay has been awarded many "five-star matches" by wrestling journalist and critic Dave Meltzer. Meltzer's star ratings have become a hot topic in the industry, especially over the last few years. However, speaking with Denise Salcedo, Ospreay shared his appreciation for the accolades.

"I love the fact that people love matches like that," Ospreay said, referring to the high-octane style that usually results in five stars from Meltzer. "If that's your cup of tea, I'm never going to turn down a compliment."

Ospreay pointed out that those star ratings all come from one man's opinion. Still, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion doesn't see a problem with fans paying attention to Meltzer's ratings, and he's thankful for the support.

When asked what goes into the intense style of match that fans view as a "five-star" effort, Ospreay's explanation highlighted the nuances of determining quality in wrestling. The AEW star said it's about learning from your opponents and taking inspiration from them without outright stealing any of their moves or character traits.

"But these [matches] might not be everybody's taste," Ospreay continued. "How I wrestle is a lot different to how a Jay White would wrestle. We've got different flavors of ice cream and that's the beauty of it. There's so much ice cream out there for everybody to eat."

Ospreay is currently preparing to finish up his NJPW run, with just two more matches left before he arrives in AEW full-time. First, he's set to face Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Battle in the Valley this Saturday. Following that, Ospreay will take part in NJPW's first cage match in quite some time, with he and his United Empire allies facing the Bullet Club War Dogs.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.