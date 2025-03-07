Tony Khan Remains Adamant That AEW Set Paid Attendance World Record At All In 2023

In 2023, AEW set the world record for most paid fans to attend a wrestling event, when their All In pay-per-view show in London, England at Wembley Stadium sold 81,035 tickets. However, many pundits believe the number of tickets sold was much lower than initially reported, and during a recent media call, AEW President Tony Khan defended the original figure. After outlining his satisfaction with AEW's partnership with ITV in the UK, he addressed his frustrations with those who believe the number of tickets sold for their record breaking event was false.

"I would be remiss not to highlight what's been happening around AEW and our partnership with ITV and some statistics, which are kind of amazing in this day and age with so many great things to watch, so many things out there, the fanbase we built in the UK ... I find it very amusing, and a lot of you frankly are witnesses to this, I would say some even maybe a party to it, but I found the PR discourse when third parties tried to put it out there that allegedly, and we did sell 81,035 tickets ... it's the world record for wrestling ticket sales and people tried to downplay it. I saw people trying to say, 'oh no there were only 73,000 people there,' and then if another wrestling company did 73,000, it would be painted as a huge success."

AEW has been featured on ITV for the last five years, and according to Khan, the company has drawn their largest audience ever on the streaming service in recent months, stating that their ratings are at an "all-time high." He also claimed that "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" have both increased over 50% in year-over-year viewership on ITV4.

