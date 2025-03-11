Former Sonya Deville Says This WWE Star Is Among The Best In Ring 'Bar None'

Across her ten-year WWE career, Sonya Deville shared the ring with a number of legends, veterans, and top names. During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Deville (real name Daria Berenato) heaped praise for a veteran performer she frequently teamed with, that being former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark.

"Zoey is bar none one of the most talented women, men, performers in the ring that WWE has," Deville said. "The way she moves and makes everything look so organic, but so forceful at the same time, she's unbelievable. I don't mean this to come off wrong, but she moves more like a guy in the ring than some of the guys in the ring. She can just do things in a way that I'm like, 'Holy s***, you're so talented.'

"She's so powerful, so I see her being a top star. I don't know that it's a matter of if, maybe just a matter of when, while she's kind of honing this evolution of her character and everything. I think I see her in the top card of the women, for sure, at some point."

Along with Shayna Baszler, Deville and Stark formed Pure Fusion Collective in the summer of 2024, with several members of the "WWE Raw" roster positioned as their targets. Last month, however, the group received a major shakeup when Deville exited the company due to WWE not renewing her contract. Since then, Deville is now preparing for her first big film project. Meanwhile, Stark most recently wrestled Dakota Kai on the March 6 episode of "WWE Main Event."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.