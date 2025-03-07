Will Ospreay Reveals The One Top AEW Star He Still Hasn't Worked With (But Wants To)

Since signing with AEW in late 2023, Will Ospreay has had the opportunity to wrestle some of the best stars the company has to offer, such as MJF, Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland. That said, there's one AEW star who has been with the promotion since it's inception in 2019, that "The Aerial Assassin" has yet to wrestle, and hopes to compete against in the near future.

"Hangman [Adam Page]. Hangman's the only one I've never actually like, we've wrestled in a six-man in New Japan, but did like a comeback and that was it. So I feel like that's the main character. That's the guy. That's AEW right there." Ospreay said on "Insight."

Despite competing in singles action together in NJPW in 2022, Ospreay has also yet to go one-on-one with Jon Moxley in AEW. The two-time International Champion continued by expressing interest in stepping back in the ring with Moxley, especially after their first encounter together did not go according to plan.

"It was a s**t finish because the referee f***ed up. It was meant to be a straight up one, two, three, and Moxley said, 'kick out,' so I said okay, but the referee still counted three ... for me there's meat on that bone." Ospreay said. "I've openly said he's actually one of the main reasons I wanted to come to AEW."

It remains to be seen if Ospreay will have the opportunity to challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship this year, especially if the leader of the Death Riders manages to retain the title against Adam Copeland this Sunday at AEW Revolution.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.