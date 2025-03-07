Backstage Update On The Status Of The Young Bucks In AEW

2025 has already been an eventful year for All Elite Wrestling both in and out of the ring, but two men who have not been part of the festivities are the company's Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were last seen on the October 30, 2024 edition of "AEW Dynamite" shredding documents and telling Christopher Daniels that they were planning on working from home, and no one seems to know when they will be coming back.

However, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that The Young Bucks were backstage at the recent episode of "Dynamite" in Oceanside, California on February 26. Plans are reportedly being worked on for their eventual return, but there is no word on when that will be, with Meltzer noting that the Jackson brothers have already missed a number of AEW shows in their home state of California, a place many assumed would be where the former AEW Tag Team Champions would return. Meltzer also noted that given their position in the company, The Young Bucks aren't going to be in a situation that a number of stars end up where they are healthy enough to return to television, but are then not used for an unknown reason.

With all that said, Matthew and Nicholas have remained semi-active over the past few months. They made their return to Japan at the Wrestle Dynasty event in January where they won the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships for the second time, and would hold the titles for 37 days before dropping the titles to Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi at NJPW's The New Beginning in Osaka evet on February 11, with the trips to Japan being something that The Young Bucks claimed they desperately needed for their own mental health.