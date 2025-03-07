Why Tommy Dreamer Doesn't Care What Cody Rhodes Says Tonight On WWE SmackDown

It's been almost one week since John Cena did the unthinkable and turned heel on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Both Cena and the man he seemingly aligned himself with, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson won't be present at Friday's "WWE SmackDown," but the brand's champion certainly will be. The hosts of "Busted Open Radio" discussed Rhodes' appearance on Friday, and Tommy Dreamer said he isn't looking forward to what "The American Nightmare" has to say.

"I really don't know slash care. I rather hear from the people that did the crime as opposed to Cody," Dreamer said.

Co-host and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thought differently, however. He said he wants to know how Rhodes feels about the entire situation. Rhodes was left bloodied in the middle of the ring after Cena delivered a low blow to him, then beat him down with not only the championship belt, but the Rolex watch originally owned by his father that was gifted to him by WWE officials following his WrestleMania 40 victory.

"I want to know, like deep down inside, how hurt he is," he said. "Maybe deep down he understands what John Cena had to do. I don't think so, but I definitely want to know how he feels about it. How double-crossed he feels, and will this harden Cody Rhodes even more to this business? Will this grizzle Cody Rhodes even more to trusting people?"

In addition to Rhodes, Friday's "SmackDown" is advertised to feature LA Knight versus Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship. Chelsea Green and Michin will also face off in a street fight for the Women's US title.

