AEW's Will Ospreay Talks Five-Star Matches & How They've Helped Make Him More Money

The topic of Dave Meltzer and his star rating system was a recent topic of discussion amongst those in wrestling as WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed that the ratings have zero importance, and that in the grand scheme of things five star matches don't put someone's bills or put food on someone's table. However, the man with the most matches rated five or more stars by Meltzer, AEW star Will Ospreay, tends to disagree, as he mentioned on the "Insight" podcast that him having 48 matches rated above the five star mark has made an impact on his family's life.

"That was the topic a little while ago where they're going 'five star matches don't pay bills.' But I have paid for my dad's house, I've paid for my mum's kitchen, so..." Ospreay has admitted to not caring about how many stars someone gives his match, but did explain that his constant ability to put on bouts that people shower with critical acclaim helped him get a better deal with AEW.

"Honestly it was more like, if people are looking at it and going 'this is sick,' they admired the work ethic and the imagination, and the details that I was putting into the match that made it whatever Dave thinks it was. But like of course everyone's right, like it doesn't pay bills, but like for me at that time when I was approaching free agency, it was like 'well who isn't going to want the guy that is putting f**king banger, after banger, after banger, after banger, after banger?'" Ospreay rounded off by saying that the stars make no difference in his bank account, but that he is happy that his wrestling has been able to help his own family over the years.

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.