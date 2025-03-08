AEW's Will Ospreay Says He Wants To Sponsor Women's Wrestling Show In Europe In 2025

Though many wrestling fans know him for his work in the ring, AEW star Will Ospreay has made his presence felt behind-the-scenes as well, especially as a producer and creative team member for Pro-Wrestling EVE, an all-women's indie promotion based in his home country of England. According to Ospreay, his involvement with EVE stems from his previous experience in ghost-writing matches for his girlfriend, former EVE Champion Alex Windsor, and those in other promotions. Additionally, Ospreay has maintained a steady relationship with EVE owner Dann Reed, who eventually offered him an opportunity to work more in-depth with the company.

"I love working with all the girls," Ospreay told "Insight With Chris Van Vliet." "All the girls are super up for anything, so I'm putting effort into it. My ambition is to hopefully, in November, I want to sponsor an event and really go for like a 1,500 or 2,000 seater. That will be like the highest all-women's show in Europe. I got a little side hustle mission. I love working with EVE."

"... It's a real big passion," Ospreay continued. "I love female wrestling. I love the girls. Honestly, if some of the AEW girls and the Ring of Honor girls aren't doing anything, if they genuinely wanted to come over to England, I would happily help them come over. If they can help out our product, I'd really love it."

Occasionally, Ospreay has appeared in the ring for EVE as well. Last month, "The Aerial Assassin" entered the ring during the promotion's Multiverse Rumble, laying out Anita Vaughan (dressed as WWE CCO Triple H) with a Pedigree. In June 2024, Ospreay found himself on the opposite end of a beatdown as Jetta thumped him in the eye before fellow former EVE Champion Charlie Morgan sent him flying with a superkick.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.