WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Says Son Jey Uso Looked 'Exhausted' During Recent Dinner

By winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, Jey Uso secured himself a title match of his choosing at WWE WrestleMania 41. As his father and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi points out, Uso's win also comes with added responsibilities on the road to WrestleMania, such as television appearances, interviews, and other promotional events. On the "Off The Top" podcast, Rikishi recalled a recent interaction he shared with Uso in between all of it.

"I did get a chance to see my boy out there [on the road]. We had dinners and so forth with all my boys just to catch up on some father-son type of moments. He came in last during our dinner," Rikishi said. "He just looked like he was exhausted. He's been on the run. While people are going home, he's doing extras out there on the road. That comes with the responsibility of being the main event of any pay-per-view, but the biggest pay-per-view of WrestleMania.

"He just looked exhausted, and I just had a little chit chat for a minute. My thing was 'You good?' He just [responded] 'Yeah, I'm good, pop.' I said 'Alright, enjoy the ride. Enjoy the moment. This is what you wanted and do what you're supposed to do. Do what you need to do. This is your moment.'"

Following his Royal Rumble victory, Uso selected WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER as his WrestleMania 41 opponent. Most recently, Uso saved Otis and Akira Tozawa from a post-match beatdown at the hands of GUNTHER on "WWE Raw." Unfortunately for Uso, he couldn't save himself from the sleeper hold that GUNTHER applied to him moments later.

