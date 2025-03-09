Report: Meiko Satomura Scheduled For WWE NXT Roadblock Two Years After Last Appearance

As her retirement tour rolls on, Meiko Satomura continues to grace the fans of Japan with her presence. Recently, she extended that to the United Kingdom as well. Now, it appears that the United States is on deck.

According to Fightful Select, Satomura is slated to be in attendance at "WWE NXT" Roadblock, which emanates from Madison Square Garden's Theater on March 11. As of now, however, there is no word on if Satomura's return to "NXT" will be incorporated into the television special in some capacity.

Last week, freshly-signed WWE Superstar Jordynne Grace shared a photograph alongside Satomura on social media, indicating that the Japanese wrestling legend was back in the United States. Two days later, WWE posted a video of Satomura visiting the WWE Performance Center, which included a photoshoot with NXT Women's Champion Giulia and Yoshiki Inamura.

Satomura signed to WWE as a coach and talent in 2020, with several appearances on "NXT" and "NXT UK" following. Her most recent WWE television outing came at the 2023 edition of "NXT" Roadblock when she unsuccessfully challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. Since then, Satomura has only wrestled three matches for WWE, all of which took place during the company's July 2024 live event tour in Japan.

Outside of WWE, Satomura is a co-founder and current world champion of Sendai Girls Pro Wrestling. Next month, she is expected to wrap-up her in-ring career with a retirement match at the respective promotion. In the meantime, Satomura will continue her final stretch of matches, including one that will take her to TJPW on March 16.