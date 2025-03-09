Bully Ray Begs AEW To End 'Epic Failure' Of A Storyline With Revolution Title Change

With AEW's Revolution pay-per-view rapidly approaching, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has urged the company to put one storyline out of its misery as it simply hasn't worked in the way that it should have. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Ray explained that the Death Riders storyline, as well as Jon Moxley as the AEW World Champion, needs to end this Sunday as he believes the story has been an epic failure.

"Get that strap away from Jon Moxley and get it away from him on Sunday, and let's try to forget the epic failure that the Death Riders storyline was, end of story. Moxley, go away for a while and come back as the babyface you should be in AEW, another end of story. Nobody wants to hate Jon Moxley, Jon Moxley is a tried and true, fight until you've got no more fight left in you babyface. I'd rather see Jon Moxley bleed for no reason every single week than try to see him be a heel. It's not working, it's not been working, and now we'll at least get that championship back visible to the people, which we haven't really seen, have we seen it at all?"

Ray continued to blast the idea of having the AEW World Championship belt off television as the reasoning behind it has never been fully explained, nor has any real aspect of the Death Riders storyline. With that said, whenever someone does try and explain what Moxley's goal actually is, Ray hasn't been convinced that it's a good enough story for AEW's main event scene, believing that Moxley has, and always will be, a babyface to the AEW fans.

