Booker T Compares This WWE Star To John Cena As One Of The Best 'Listeners'

As both a professional wrestler and coach, Booker T knows the importance of listening, especially if one wants to improve their craft in the ring. On a recent edition of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker highlighted the success of social-media-sensation-turned-wrestler Logan Paul, which he believes can partially be attributed to Paul's ability to take in the teachings of his mentors. According to Booker, Paul's listening skills may even be on par with 16-time world champion John Cena.

"He goes out, he's very athletic, we know that, but I'm gonna tell you right now, it's just one of those traits you got to have as a really, really good wrestler, especially when you're coming into this business, working with a lot of veteran guys that really know the business. He's the best listener," Booker said of Paul. "He's that braggadocious talker, getting under your skin, but I'm gonna tell you, I don't even want to talk more about it, but he's probably one of the best listeners that this business has ever seen."

"We talk about John Cena. John Cena was one of the best listeners," Booker continued. "That's why he excelled in the business the way he did; it's why he understands it the way he does even now at this stage of the game. A lot of guys don't see it from that vision. I get why Logan Paul is so good."

Since signing with WWE in 2022, Paul has remained close with Shane Helms, who works as a backstage producer for the company. Additionally, Helms has taken on an extensive role as Paul's in-ring trainer, starting with his debut match at WrestleMania 38. Since then, Paul has become an invested student of the game, with Helms attesting that he continues to both listen and put in the work inside and outside the squared circle.

