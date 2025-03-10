Hurt Syndicate Dispatch Outrunners At AEW Revolution, Retain World Tag Titles

The Hurt Syndicate, famously, hurt people, and The Outrunners were no exception. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd at "AEW Revolution," and Los Angeles watched as The Hurt Syndicate did what they do best to retain the titles: hurt people.

Magnum and Benjamin began Sunday's tag team match, with Benjamin quickly overwhelming the smaller Magnum. Magnum tagged in Floyd to even the odds against Benjamin, but after a quick meeting with MVP on the outside, Lashley and Benjamin quickly rebounded against both Outrunners.

Lashley and Benjamin efficiently split the ring, and isolated Magnum for some time before Floyd entered the match-up via hot tag. Floyd took a similar beating courtesy of Lashley and Benjamin, and while Floyd found a burst of second wind against Benjamin, it was not enough to put the tag champ away. Chaos spilled inside the ring when Lashley re-inserted himself into the contest to deliver a handful of choice Spears to both Magnum and Floyd. With both men sufficiently overwhelmed, Lashley pinned Floyd to retain the titles.

With Sunday's victory, The Outrunners became just another team to fall to the overwhelming power of The Hurt Syndicate. Lashley and Benjamin's current AEW World Tag Team Championship reign began on the January 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite," when Lashley and Benjamin defeated Marq Quen and Isaiah Kassidy. The pair last defended their titles on the February 12 episode of "Dynamite" against Austin and Colten Gunn.

No new contenders for The Hurt Syndicate's titles emerged after the match, but Top Flight's Lio Rush and Action Andretti were watching the match in the front row of the Crypto.com Arena.