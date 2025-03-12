The Undertaker Details The Evolution Of WWE's Storytelling

WWE's new A&E series, "LFG" airs Sunday nights with the aim of giving fans a peek behind the curtain as to what it takes to mold a wrestling superstar. One of the "team captains" on the reality show is none other than the man who captivated audiences from the moment his iconic bell toll pierced through arena speakers – The Undertaker.

Undertaker shares his wisdom on the "WrestleRant" podcast, where he speaks on the materiality of having a presence and taking fans on an emotional journey. He notes that while cool moves are a part of the package, if the audience doesn't believe in you, then you're dead in the water.

"When you're storytelling, there's certain things that, even though it is a wrestling match or it's angle or a story, there's a time where everything transcends, it's not about the wrestling anymore. Sometimes, you gotta punch somebody in the mouth, right? You don't need to do a running bulldog or a flying super DDT ... there comes a time in a story where you have to sit in the pocket and punch somebody in their mouth, because that's what you would do."

"The Phenom" goes on to reference one of the greatest feuds in wrestling history – Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. He says what made that storyline so successful was the believability of the characters, namely Reigns.

"The Cody story with Roman, they weren't doing a whole lot of crazy stuff. Roman doesn't have a lot of crazy stuff in his repertoire, he does a few things, he does them well. But, you believed that he believed he was the 'Tribal Chief.'"

Beyond reflecting on established stars, Undertaker is also actively involved in shaping the future. He spoke with Bully Ray on his experience training with "NXT"'s newest sensation, Ricky Saints.

