Backstage Update On Recent Absence Of AEW Manager Stokely Hathaway

AEW manager Stokely Hathaway disappeared off TV last year with little explanation, ending his run alongside Kris Statlander after just a few months. While the abrupt conclusion of the angle and Hathaway's subsequent absence sparked questions, a new report has downplayed any mystery surrounding the situation. According to Fightful Select, there is no grander reason for Hathaway's absence beyond the performer "taking time off."

Hathaway's partnership with Statlander ended after Statlander defeated Willow Nightingale at AEW All Out, which stands in contrast to how manager angles are usually ended in pro wrestling. Along with Hathaway being removed from TV, Statlander turned from heel to face and began feuding against Mercedes Mone over the TBS Championship. This led to a match between the two at AEW Full Gear, which Statlander lost.

Speaking about her former manager in November, Statlander stated that she split from Hathaway after they took care of Nightingale, indicating that it was the only thing keeping the two of them paired up. Additionally, the wrestler blamed Hathaway for costing her a chance at the CMLL Women's World Championship.

Prior to joining AEW in 2022, Hathaway had a previous run in WWE where he was known as Malcolm Bivens. After being released by WWE, the manager reverted to his real name and debuted in AEW by offering his services to Jade Cargill. Hathaway also became a founding member of a short-lived faction called The Firm, and has served an onscreen role in Ring of Honor as a fictional member of the company's Board of Directors.