Bully Ray Details What He Wants To See Next Time John Cena Or The Rock Appear In WWE

It's fair to say the car WWE fans were driving on the road to WrestleMania 41 slammed on the accelerator when John Cena turned on Cody Rhodes at the end of the Elimination Chamber PLE. It was a moment fans had wanted to see for nearly two decades, and one many of said fans thought they'd never get. Not only has Cena turned to the dark side, but he appears to have aligned himself with The Rock.

At this point, it's unclear what the exact dynamic is between The Rock and Cena. Bully Ray, co-host of "Busted Open Radio" expressed his desire for what he wants to see next out of these two megastars.

"Are you gonna see John Cena in the ring by himself without The Rock right now? I think the next time that we see Cena, he has to be standing side by side with The Rock. That is maximum firepower for the heat that was generated. I don't wanna see only John Cena, I don't wanna see only The Rock," Ray said. "If you really wanna know how over you are, just stand in the middle of a ring and don't say anything. What's gonna happen if The Rock and John Cena stand in the middle of the ring and they don't say anything? They are gonna soak that in [the booing] and just ride, that's why you need to see them together."

Whether The Rock will be with him or not, Cena is advertised for select dates on WWE's upcoming European tour. Rhodes kicked off the TV build to their WrestleMania 41 match with a well-received promo on the March 7th edition of "SmackDown."

