Possible WWE Raw Spoiler: Multi-Time Former World Champion Reportedly In New York

A WWE Hall of Famer has been spotted in New York City ahead of his "WWE NXT Roadblock" appearance on Tuesday, but there's no word on if the multiple time world champion will appear on Monday's "WWE Raw" live from Madison Square Garden. According to Fightful Select, The Undertaker has been around the city in recent days, but the outlet reported it wasn't known if he would appear on "Raw."

Undertaker is a coach on "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats," an A&E series where new recruits train at the WWE Performance Center under the guidance of WWE legends. The coaches, including Mickie James, Bully Ray, Undertaker, and Booker T are set to appear on "NXT's' Roadblock special on Tuesday, which will also emanate from Madison Square Garden.

He last appeared on the "Raw" Netflix debut when he showed up to ride around the ring on his motorcycle to the delight of the audience. Undertaker posed with Rhea Ripley after she defeated Women's World Champion Liv Morgan that night.