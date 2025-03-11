Chad Gable Returns To WWE Raw Under Luchador Mask, Costs Rey Mysterio Tornado Tag Win

During "WWE Raw", Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee took on New Day in a tornado tag match. A returning masked Chad Gable cost Mysterio the match when he emerged from the crowd to get involved.

In the closing minutes of the match, Gable, donning a patriotic luchador mask that said "American Made", hopped the barricade to deliver a huricanrana and flying headbutt to Lee. Mysterio tried to help his partner, but Gable slammed him into the apron before nailing him with a German Suplex. He then put up two fingers on each hand in the way Gable does to say "thank you". Gable got yanked over the barricade by two security guards. His attack led the way for New Day to pick up the victory.

After the match, Cathey Kelley asked Gable why he attacked Mysterio and Lee. He denied it was him, but Kelley told him to quit lying because the masked man had the exact same build and did his moves. Security was seen leading a man wearing the mask away while she was still talking to Gable.

Last week, a vignette aired of Gable walking the streets of Mexico showing random people a photo. He eventually came across a masked man who handed him a box. Gable was shown opening the box and smiling.