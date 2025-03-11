WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/7/2025

During the last two weeks of February, "WWE SmackDown" has posted impressive viewership numbers, surpassing 1,700,000 viewers consecutively, and breaking an 18-week streak of failing to exceed a number higher than 1,600,000. The fallout from the Royal Rumble definitely increased fan intrigue, and now following WWE's historic Elimination Chamber event, "SmackDown" has drawn their strongest rating since last September.

According to Wrestlenomics, "SmackDown" averaged 1,741,000 viewers and a 0.52 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership increased by 1%, while the 18-49 demo stayed even at 0.52. Despite the blue brand's recent success, their total viewership has significantly decreased by 35% since this time last year, with the 18-49 demo also declining by 30%. That said, the difference in viewership can be attributed to "SmackDown" being aired on the USA Network instead of FOX since October, as WWE's flagship show on Fridays hasn't been able to accumulate the same audience since changing platforms.

Although "SmackDown's" overall viewership is down compared to last year, they still remain one of the strongest programs on Friday nights. This past week, the blue brand managed to finish #1 in the 18-49 demo across cable and broadcast, outperforming Fire Country on CBS, who was a distant second posting a 0.32 in the category.

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, "SmackDown" has the opportunity to maintain their recent hot streak of ratings, especially since stars like The Rock and John Cena could appear on the road to "The Grandest Stage Of Them All." In addition, viewership for both "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" are traditionally higher during WrestleMania season, meaning the blue brand will hopefully be within reach to eclipse the 2 million viewer mark in the near future.