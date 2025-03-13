Mark Henry Recalls Unforgettable Moment With WWE Hall Of Famer Andre The Giant

There's nothing quite like attending a pro wrestling show as a child, when your fandom is most pure. Some of us are lucky enough to actually get to interact with our favorite wrestlers, and carry those moments with us forever.

Speaking on "Monopoly Events," Mark Henry recounts a childhood memory of his interaction with a true pioneer of pro wrestling, Andre The Giant, at a live event he attended with his family.

"I'll tell everybody that will listen that Andre The Giant was my favorite. I came down this ramp, and I slapped five and touched people on my way to the ring. I had a bunch of kids knock me over to where my hands were on the ground, and Andre walked into the ring, picked me up, and put me back on the other side of the barricade, and kept coming to the ring. Bro, I will never forget that moment. I've tried in my mind to recreate those memories for other people."

"The World's Strongest Man" uses that fond memory to illustrate a point that wrestlers should always focus on giving fans in the arena the best possible experience.

"You think, man, how can I make them feel this way, and what do I need to do to get them there, that's what makes great wrestling, and I don't think that enough of that is being done. A lot of guys wanna do 450s and Canadian Destroyers, when they should be trying to focus on the people sitting out there that spent $150 for their family to come to a show, and they don't get what they want."

Speaking of endearing memories, Henry also speaks on the most fun he's ever had in wrestling as a performer and what wrestler he'd like to face in his final match.

