Mark Henry Names WWE Star He'd Want To Face In A Final Match

While most of his in-ring career is behind him, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry hasn't completely ruled out a return to the squared circle. In fact, he has a potential final WWE match opponent in mind.

"Probably Cody Rhodes," Henry said at the "For The Love of Wrestling" convention when asked about his ideal opponent for a hypothetical WWE return. "I don't think that nobody is putting him in jeopardy. I want people to fear for his life. When I went in the ring, I wasn't trying to kill nobody, but I was definitely trying to draw blood. I don't think nobody is doing that. Jacob Fatu, I'd pay money to see Jacob whoop him. That Jacob Fatu is special. Man, that dude is good."

It should be noted that Henry's statements were made before Rhodes received a brutal beatdown at the hands of John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson," and rapper Travis Scott at WWE Elimination Chamber — a scene that the WWE Universe is still reeling from. Meanwhile, Henry's last in-ring interaction with Rhodes came at a March 2016 WWE live event, when the latter was known as Stardust. Two years later, Henry laced up his wrestling boots for the last time in WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble match, which produced Braun Strowman as the winner.

Months after departing AEW in 2024, Henry returned to the WWE realm with an appearance on "WWE Raw" as he and his son Jacob sat amongst the crowd. "The World's Strongest Man" resurfaced again when he attended the latest edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which emanated from San Antonio, Texas in January.

