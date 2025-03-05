Mark Henry Says This WWE Segment Was The Most Fun He Ever Had In Wrestling

One of the most memorable yet bizarre storylines throughout Mark Henry's Hall Of Fame career, was his romantic on-screen relationship with the late great Mae Young. The story featured several intimate scenes between both stars, most famously when Young gave birth to a hand on "WWE Raw." However, speaking with "Monopoly Events," "The World's Strongest Man" revealed that his all-time favorite segment to film with Young was on Valentine's Day, where the two honeymooned in a hotel and exchanged gifts.

"The most fun I ever had in wrestling was the Valentine's Day special with Mae Young in the hotel. The guy that was producing that segment, everybody knows Bruce Prichard, Brother Love. Bruce almost died, like he was laughing so hard that he started hyperventilating and went to his butt. He fell back and he was against the wall ... laughing at him pass out, was funnier than everything else."

Henry continued by speaking about Young's legacy, explaining that she was one of the most beautiful women in the wrestling business at one time, as well as one of the toughest, but nothing could compare to the beauty of her personality. He then recalled Young putting a wrestler in their place after being disrespectful to women on the roster while reflecting on her career.

"We used to ride on the road all the time, where during that time men used to mistreat the women wrestlers, they disrespected them and she told some wrestler that was really popular at the time, if you're going to be disrespectful to a woman, you could at least zip your pants in front of everybody. He bent down to zip his pants, she kicked him in the balls and stomped him."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Monopoly Events" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.