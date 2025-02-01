Mark Henry Recalls Vince McMahon's Evil Laugh After Giving Him Infamous WWE Storyline

No matter what Mark Henry does, or at times says, "The World's Strongest Man's" legacy is likely to be tied to two things; his fake retirement speech in the salmon suit jacket, and "the hand." While some may have forgotten, most have the Attitude Era angle where Mae Young gave birth to a hand etched into their memory, especially Henry, who was the father of said hand.

25 years after the infamous angle, Henry had the honor of being teased about it on Monday's episode of "Busted Open Radio." He then proceeded to reveal who's bright idea it was to have Young give birth to a hand, and the culprit is exactly who everyone would expect it to be.

"That was Vince's idea," Henry said. "And the explanation, because I asked. I was like 'Man, why? Out of all the things, why the hand?' And he said 'I'm giving you a hand.' I said 'That's so cheesy man.' But that was his sense of humor. He liked that. He popped himself. And he laughed like...an evil laugh, like "AHAHAHAHA! AHAHAHAHA!'"

In hindsight, McMahon's decision to go with such an out of the box storyline is one of his lesser evils, especially compared to what McMahon finds himself against these days. The disgraced former WWE Chairman is currently the face of two lawsuits, one accusing him of covering up the abuse of ring boys in the 80s and 90s, and the other, filed by Janel Grant, accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse. While the ring boy lawsuit is currently being held in stay, Grant's lawsuit is expected to have a major development as soon as the end of this week, when her attorney's file an amended suit.

